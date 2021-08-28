Logo
Football:Pochettino has yet to decide if Messi will make Reims trip
Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Training and Press Conference - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - August 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

28 Aug 2021 08:59PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 09:13PM)
PARIS :Coach Mauricio Pochettino said he had not yet decided if Argentine forward Lionel Messi would be included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims.

The 34-year-old Messi, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, has yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.

"We need to analyse and we will decide later," Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.

PSG said later that the squad would be announced on Sunday morning.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 11.

"He is very motivated. He's a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new team mates and to a new context," said Pochettino.

"He has the capacity to adapt to a new league."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

