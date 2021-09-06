Football:PSG sign two-year deal with fashion house Dior

PARIS : Paris St Germain said on Monday they had signed a two-year partnership deal with fashion house Christian Dior.

PSG said Dior would design their official wardrobe, and that the partnership marked the first time Dior had signed a deal in this way with a sports club.

Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men's collections, had designed a series of new creations for the PSG team for the next two seasons, added PSG. Until the Dior deal, PSG had a clothing partnership with Germany's Hugo Boss.

PSG have one of the most potent attacking forces in club soccer, with new signing Lionel Messi linking up with Brazil's Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe.

A six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or, Messi joined from Barcelona and made his Ligue 1 debut late last month.

(Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Peter Rutherford)