Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile

Football:Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Chile v Brazil - Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile - September 2, 2021 Brazil's Everton Ribeiro celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Claudio Reyes
Football:Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Chile v Brazil - Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile - September 2, 2021 Brazil's Everton Ribeiro celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Claudio Reyes
Football:Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Chile v Brazil - Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile - September 2, 2021 Chile's Eduardo Vargas in action with Brazil's Everton Ribeiro Pool via REUTERS/Claudio Reyes
03 Sep 2021 11:24AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 11:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTIAGO : Everton Ribeiro came off the bench to score the goal that gave Brazil a barely deserved 1-0 win over Chile on Thursday that maintained their 100per cent record in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Chile matched Brazil for most of a bad-tempered match but Ribeiro fired home after 64 minutes to give the visitors all three points.

Brazil have won all seven of their qualifiers so far and the five-times world champions are six points clear of Argentina in the 10-team South American group.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us