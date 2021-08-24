Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Schick to miss Czechs' World Cup qualifiers v Belarus, Belgium
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Schick to miss Czechs' World Cup qualifiers v Belarus, Belgium

Football:Schick to miss Czechs' World Cup qualifiers v Belarus, Belgium

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Czech Republic v Denmark - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - July 3, 2021 Czech Republic's Patrik Schick Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu/File Photo

24 Aug 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 10:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE : The Czech national team will miss its star striker Patrik Schick in two World Cup qualifiers in September as the Euro 2020 joint top-scorer serves a ban for a red card.

Schick, 25, who tied with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at five goals at the Euro 2020, was sent off during a March qualifier which the Czechs lost 0-1 to Wales.

Other players from the squad that reached the quarter-finals at the Euros will be missing due to injury, including Legia Warsaw forward Tomas Pekhart and Slavia Praha midfielder Lukas Masopust, manager Jaroslav Silhavy said on Tuesday.

In Group E, the Czechs have four points from three matches and sit second behind Belgium. They face Belarus on Sept. 2 at home and then travel to Belgium on Sept. 5.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us