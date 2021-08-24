Logo
Football:Southampton sign left back Small from Everton
24 Aug 2021 06:54PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 06:53PM)
Southampton have signed 17-year-old left back Thierry Small from Everton on a three-year contract, the south coast Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Small, a product of Everton's academy, last season became the Merseyside club's youngest ever senior player when he made his debut in the FA Cup fourth round at the age of 16.

British media reported a number of clubs were interested in him, and Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the player was a "strong additional option" at left back as a backup to 23-year-old Romain Perraud.

"I am very pleased we have been able to bring in another talented young player, especially when there were again a number of clubs who were interested," Hasenhuettl said in a statement https://www.southamptonfc.com/news/2021-08-24/announcement-thierry-small-everton-southampton-transfer.

Southampton are 13th in the standings with one point after two matches following a weekend 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

