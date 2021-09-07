Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Southgate open-minded about FIFA's biennial World Cup proposal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Southgate open-minded about FIFA's biennial World Cup proposal

Football:Southgate open-minded about FIFA's biennial World Cup proposal
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 England manager Gareth Southgate during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Football:Southgate open-minded about FIFA's biennial World Cup proposal
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - England v Andorra - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 5, 2021 England manager Gareth Southgate looks on REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
07 Sep 2021 04:49PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 04:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England manager Gareth Southgate said he is open-minded about FIFA's proposals to hold the World Cup every two years, though he thought the tournament may lose some of its appeal if it moves away from the current four-year cycle.

FIFA's congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the men's and women's World Cups every two years, a proposal which has been met with opposition, most notably from European governing body UEFA.

Southgate said he met with Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, to discuss the proposals.

"As a traditionalist, it feels you could lose some of the allure of the World Cup because the scarcity of it makes it more important," he said.

"But I also get that if you are a player who has an injury for the World Cup, you might only get one opportunity every eight years, and that is really tough."

UEFA President Alexandr Ceferin said in a letter to Football Supporters Europe (FSE) last week there were "concerns across the footballing world" about FIFA's proposals.

Southgate said all stakeholders needed to be involved in the decision.

"The players' unions could gather the thoughts of the players and I just think everybody has to work together on the calendar. It has to be coordinated," he added.

"If we are looking that far ahead, there is no reason it can't be."

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us