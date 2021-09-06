Logo
Football:Spain back on track with Georgia thrashing
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Spain v Georgia - Estadio Nuevo Vivero, Badajoz, September 5, 2021 Spain's Jose Gaya celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Spain v Georgia - Estadio Nuevo Vivero, Badajoz, September 5, 2021 Spain's Carlos Soler scores their second goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Spain v Georgia - Estadio Nuevo Vivero, Badajoz, September 5, 2021 Spain's Pablo Sarabia celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
06 Sep 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 04:58AM)
BADAJOZ (Spain) : Spain got back to winning ways as they thrashed Georgia 4-0 in their Group B World Cup Qualifying meeting on Sunday.

Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres put the hosts in control with three first half strikes as they showed no hangover from a first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years last time out against Sweden.

Pablo Sarabia added another after the break as Luis Enrique's side cruised to three points.

Spain move back top of the group with 10 points from five games, one ahead of Sweden who have two games in hand.

The margin of victory also ensured they currently have a better goal difference than their group rivals.

Kosovo, who on Sunday drew 1-1 with Greece, host Spain on Wednesday, while Sweden travel to Greece.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

