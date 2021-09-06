Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Spain call up full back Reguilon for Kosovo game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Spain call up full back Reguilon for Kosovo game

Football:Spain call up full back Reguilon for Kosovo game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 22, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

06 Sep 2021 07:39PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 07:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Spain have called up Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon to their squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier away to Kosovo, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Monday.

The 24-year-old replaced Valencia's Jose Gaya, who picked up a calf injury in the closing stages of Sunday's 4-0 victory over Georgia in which he opened the scoring.

Luis Enrique's side top Group B with 10 points from five games, one point ahead of Sweden who have two matches in hand.

The Swedes last week handed Spain their first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years when they came from behind to beat them 2-1 in Stockholm and take control of the group.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us