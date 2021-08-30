Logo
Football:Suarez to miss Uruguay World Cup qualifiers with knee issue
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Villarreal - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - August 29, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

30 Aug 2021 10:09PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 10:05PM)
MADRID : Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez will miss Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers next month because of a knee problem, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Suarez, who scored in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Villarreal before being substituted, had been due to join up with his national team for games against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

"In the MRI scan undertaken by the player, a moderate edema was detected on the posterior part of his left knee," Atletico said in a statement.

"The club's medical services have informed the Uruguayan Federation and the player has been ruled out of joining up for the 2022 World Cup the qualifying matches."

Suarez joins Manchester United's Edinson Cavani on the withdrawal list after the Uruguayan Federation announced the forward's call-up had been cancelled earlier on Monday.

The British government refused a quarantine exemption request by FIFA president Gianni Infantino for players returning from red list countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in pull-outs and compromise deals between clubs and national associations.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

