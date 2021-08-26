Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Villa donate share of League Cup gate receipts to fourth-tier Barrow
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Villa donate share of League Cup gate receipts to fourth-tier Barrow

Football:Villa donate share of League Cup gate receipts to fourth-tier Barrow

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Second Round - Barrow v Aston Villa - Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness, Britain - August 24, 2021 Aston Villa's Kortney Hause with teammates applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

26 Aug 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 11:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Villa have given their share of the gate receipts from Tuesday's 6-0 League Cup win over Barrow back to the club, the League Two (fourth tier) side said on Thursday.

The Premier League side were due 45per cent of the gate receipts after The Dunes Hotel Stadium was sold out for the second round tie, where Villa's 19-year-old forward Cameron Archer grabbed a hat-trick.

"It's just a wonderful gesture and we're so grateful for their generosity," Barrow Chairman Paul Hornby said in a statement https://www.barrowafc.com/news/2021/august/260821-aston-villa-donate-their-share-of-carabao-cup-receipts-back-to-barrow-after-second-round-tie.

"Despite the result, it was a fantastic occasion for everyone connected with Barrow and the revenue generated from it and this subsequent donation is crucial to the club."

Lower division sides were in dire straits last season when their finances were hit hard after the COVID-19 pandemic barred fans from entering stadiums, leaving many at risk of going out of business.

In December, the Premier League reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds (US$343 million) bailout package https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england-idUKKBN28D1R9 for lower-division clubs struggling financially.

(US$1 = 0.7287 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us