Football:Wales' Ramsey could miss World Cup qualifiers due to injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 20, 2021 Wales' Aaron Ramsey reacts Pool via REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File photo

25 Aug 2021 12:39PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 12:34PM)
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could miss next month's World Cup qualifying games after his club Juventus said he had sustained a thigh injury in their Serie A opener last weekend.

The 30-year-old played 59 minutes in Sunday's league game at Udinese before getting injured and being substituted in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wales coach Rob Page named Ramsey in his 27-man squad for their upcoming triple-header - a friendly against Finland on Sept. 1, followed by World Cup qualifiers against Belarus (Sept. 5) and Estonia (Sept. 8).

"Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests... which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/medical-update-on-aaron-ramsey.

"In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define his recovery time."

Juventus, who finished runners-up to Serie A champions Inter Milan last season, will host Empoli on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

