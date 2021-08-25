Football:Wales' Ramsey could miss World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could miss next month's World Cup qualifying games after his club Juventus said he had sustained a thigh injury in their Serie A opener last weekend.

The 30-year-old played 59 minutes in Sunday's league game at Udinese before getting injured and being substituted in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wales coach Rob Page named Ramsey in his 27-man squad for their upcoming triple-header - a friendly against Finland on Sept. 1, followed by World Cup qualifiers against Belarus (Sept. 5) and Estonia (Sept. 8).

"Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests... which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/medical-update-on-aaron-ramsey.

"In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define his recovery time."

Juventus, who finished runners-up to Serie A champions Inter Milan last season, will host Empoli on Saturday.

