Football:Watford sign midfielder Sissoko from Tottenham
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 23, 2021 France's Moussa Sissoko during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

28 Aug 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 01:29AM)
Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Watford for the transfer of midfielder Moussa Sissoko on a two-year contract, the Premier League clubs said on Friday.

The France international will be available for Sunday's match against the Spurs, Watford said in a statement https://bit.ly/3gDKhVq.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media reported that the fee was in the region of 5 million pounds (US$6.89 million).

Sissoko, 32, joined Tottenham from Newcastle United in 2016 and has made 202 appearances for Spurs across all competitions.

He played 44 times in the 2018-19 season, helping Tottenham reach the UEFA Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool.

Tottenham have won their first two Premier League games of the season while Watford have one win and one defeat so far.

(US$1 = 0.7260 pounds)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

