Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Wind blows Faroes away with late winner for Denmark
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football:Wind blows Faroes away with late winner for Denmark

05 Sep 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 05:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORSHAVEN, Faroe Islands : Denmark striker Jonas Wind struck the only goal five minutes from time as the visitors struggled to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Faroe Islands in their World Cup Group F qualifier on Saturday. 

    Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand made nine changes from the team that beat Scotland 2-0 in midweek, giving some younger players a start in a game the Danes were expected to win comfortably but the Faroes held them scoreless through the first 45 minutes. 

    Wind had the ball in the net in first-half stoppage time but his effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The Faroes put on a tremendous defensive display before losing Rene Joensen to a second booking in the 84th, with Wind heading the winning goal a minute later. 

    The victory leaves Denmark top of the six-team group with a maximum 15 points, five ahead of second-placed Israel, while the Faroes are fifth on one point above Moldova on goal difference.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us