Football:Winger Sancho to miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho REUTERS/Phil Noble

04 Sep 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 08:21PM)
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland due to injury, the national team said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old missed the 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday due to a minor knock and has now returned to United to continue his recovery.

"Following further assessment, (Sancho) has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United's fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday 11 September," the team said in a statement.

Manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin also withdrew from the squad last week due to a thigh strain sustained during Everton's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

England, who sit top of Group I, take on Andorra at home on Sunday, followed by a trip to Poland three days later.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters

