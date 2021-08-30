Logo
Football:Wolves sign South Korea's Hwang on loan from Leipzig
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 29, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers new signing Hwang Hee-chan waves to fans on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

30 Aug 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 12:15AM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward made 26 appearances for the German club last season, helping them finish second in the league. He will link up with his Wolves team mates after the international break.

"Hwang's a player we've watched for a few years now," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said in a statement https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20210829-hwang-becomes-latest-new-signing. "He's got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide.

"He's got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup. He's got a lot of pace, power and strength – he's probably a little bit different to what we've got, and we think he's a strong acquisition for the squad."

Hwang is Wolves sixth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of defenders Rayan Ait Nouri, Yerson Mosquera, Bendeguz Bolla, goalkeeper Jose Sa and winger Francisco Trincao, who joined on loan from Barcelona.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

