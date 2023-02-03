Ford to partner Red Bull in F1 from 2026

NEW YORK : Ford will return to Formula One from 2026 as a partner to Red Bull Powertrains, the company that will provide current world champions Red Bull Racing and sister team AlphaTauri with engines.

Ford said it would provide expertise in areas including battery cell and electric motor technology, as well as power unit control software and analytics.

The U.S. carmaker said Red Bull Ford would provide power units to both Red Bull teams until at least 2030.

"As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM's experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.