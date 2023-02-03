Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ford to partner Red Bull in F1 from 2026
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ford to partner Red Bull in F1 from 2026

Ford to partner Red Bull in F1 from 2026

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ford is pictured on a car at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

03 Feb 2023 10:49PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 10:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Ford will return to Formula One from 2026 as a partner to Red Bull Powertrains, the company that will provide current world champions Red Bull Racing and sister team AlphaTauri with engines.

Ford said it would provide expertise in areas including battery cell and electric motor technology, as well as power unit control software and analytics.

The U.S. carmaker said Red Bull Ford would provide power units to both Red Bull teams until at least 2030.

"As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM's experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.