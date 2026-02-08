Logo
Ford shines as England overwhelm dismal Wales 48-7 to kickstart Six Nations title bid
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 7, 2026 England's George Ford scores a penalty REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Ford shines as England overwhelm dismal Wales 48-7 to kickstart Six Nations title bid
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 7, 2026 England's Henry Arundell in action REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
08 Feb 2026 02:45AM
LONDON, Feb 7 : England demolished struggling Wales 48-7 at Twickenham on Saturday to extend their winning run to 12 games and launch their Six Nations title bid in style, thanks to a commanding performance that included a hat-trick from winger Henry Arundell.

There are few more dangerous playmakers in world rugby than George Ford when his side is on the front foot, and the flyhalf showcased his full range of passing and kicking as the hosts dismantled a demoralised Wales side who had lost 21 of their last 23 matches.

Arundell crossed three times in a first half in which Wales barely managed an attack and had two front-row players sent to the sin bin, as the underpowered visitors struggled to withstand England's relentless pressure.

Although England's precision deserted them in a scrappier second half, the damage had been done and they were able to close out a commanding win that deepened Welsh woes.

Source: Reuters
