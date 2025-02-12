Forest beat 10-man Exeter City 4-2 on penalties in FA Cup drama

EXETER, England : Premier League high-fliers Nottingham Forest struggled past 10-man Exeter City 4-2 on penalties to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup after being held 2-2 by their third tier opponents.

Forest, who had started the night with a second-string side at St James Park, will now host top flight rivals Ipswich in the last 16 in March.

The lowest-ranked club left in the competition gave the third-placed top flight side a tough time - taking a fifth minute lead before going 2-1 down and then fighting back to end the second half level.

Exeter's Ed Turns was shown a straight red card in the 87th for a high challenge on second half substitute Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest, who made 10 changes to the side that beat Brighton & Hove Albion 7-0 in their previous Premier League match, had Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi treated on the pitch and taken off on a stretcher in extensive second half stoppage time.