Forest beat Manchester City 1-0 with late Hudson-Odoi goal
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 8, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 8, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams celebrates after Callum Hudson-Odoi scores their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn ..
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 8, 2025 Manchester City's Ederson looks dejected after Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 8, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring their first goal with Morgan Gibbs-White REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 8, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi scores their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
08 Mar 2025 10:31PM
NOTTINGHAM, England : Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi struck late to give his side a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday and keep them on track for a top-four finish and prized place in next year's Champions League.

The winger picked up a glorious diagonal pass from Morgan Gibbs-White before running into the box and beating City goalkeeper Ederson at his near post from a tight angle in the 83rd minute.

In a game of few chances, Pep Guardiola's City team came closest when Nico Gonzalez' long-range shot scraped the outside of the post, while Hudson-Odoi saw a curled effort pushed onto the post by Ederson.

The result kept this season's surprise team Forest third on 51 points, with City in fourth place on 47.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
