Forest boost top-four hopes with 4-2 win over struggling Ipswich

IPSWICH, England :Nottingham Forest continued their push for an unlikely top-four finish with a comfortable 4-2 win at relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest remained in third place on 54 points, five ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand and face second-placed Arsenal on Sunday. Ipswich are in 18th place and nine points adrift of the safety zone.

Defender Nikola Milenkovic opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a fierce rising volley from close range.

Two minutes later, Anthony Elanga netted a brilliant curling effort before immediately doubling his tally as he latched onto a long ball forward from Milenkovic and squeezed his shot under Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

All three of Forest's first-half goals came in a rampant seven-minute spell, which sent Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest into the interval with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Ipswich pulled one back in the 82nd minute as Jens Cajuste created space with a delightful pirouette on the edge of the box before firing home to briefly give home fans hope, but that hope was quickly crushed.

Substitute Jota Silva capped off a swift counter-attack to add Forest's fourth before George Hirst claimed a consolation goal for Ipswich in added time.

Ipswich's defeat meant they remained the only side across England's top four tiers yet to register a victory in 2025.