Forest boost top-four hopes with 4-2 win over struggling Ipswich

IPSWICH, England : Nottingham Forest continued their push for an unlikely top-four finish with a comfortable 4-2 win at relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest remained in third place on 54 points, five ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand and face second-placed Arsenal on Sunday. Ipswich are in 18th place and nine points adrift of the safety zone.

Defender Nikola Milenkovic opened the scoring in the 35th minute, before Anthony Elanga scored twice to send Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest into the interval with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Jens Cajuste scored to briefly give home fans hope in the 82nd minute but substitute Jota Silva added Forest's fourth before George Hirst claimed a consolation goal for Ipswich in added time.