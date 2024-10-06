Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Forest earn point in frenzied 1-1 draw at Chelsea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Forest earn point in frenzied 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Forest earn point in frenzied 1-1 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 6, 2024 Chelsea's Wesley Fofana in action REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Forest earn point in frenzied 1-1 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 6, 2024 Nottingham Forest players clash with Chelsea's Levi Colwill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
06 Oct 2024 11:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Nottingham Forest earned a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday despite going down to 10 men in the 78th minute, as a fine defensive and goalkeeping display kept the hosts at bay in an at times frenzied Premier League encounter.

After a slow-burn first half, it was Forest who scored first when a classic James Ward-Prowse free kick found defender Nikola Milenkovic at the back post in the 50th minute and the Serbian nodded the ball across goal and Chris Wood tapped it home.

The match sprang into life and six minutes later Chelsea exploited a rare crack in Forest's highly-disciplined defence when the ever-busy Noni Madueke latched on to a Cole Palmer ball, cut inside and sent it into the bottom corner.Forest were reduced to 10 men when Ward-Prowse grabbed the ball on the ground to stop Nicolas Jackson running free on goal and received a second yellow card.

Matz Sels kept Forest in the game with a series of saves from Palmer and Christopher Nkunku and the visitors also had chances kept out by Robert Sanchez in an end-to-end 13 minutes of added time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement