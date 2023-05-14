Logo
Sport

Forest grab priceless point with draw at Chelsea
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Renan Lodi in action with Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Keylor Navas and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy embrace after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Chelsea's Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
14 May 2023 12:12AM (Updated: 14 May 2023 12:19AM)
LONDON: Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest grabbed a precious point at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (May 13), thanks to two goals from Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

Forest earned the early advantage when Renan Lodi lofted a ball into the Chelsea area in the 13th minute. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who had not played since getting injured playing for Senegal at the World Cup, came off his line but misjudged the flight and Awoniyi rose between two defenders to head home.

Raheem Sterling scored Chelsea's 51st-minute equaliser with a simple close-range shot from a pinpoint cross by defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The goal gave the home side the confidence that has been so lacking in recent games and Sterling doubled his tally in the 58th minute with a fine curling shot after a surging run and pass from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. But barely four minutes later Forest were back level, Awoniyi grabbing his second with a close-range header after a long throw.

The result kept Forest three points clear of the drop zone with two games of the season left. Chelsea remained 11th as they limp towards the end of a disappointing campaign.

Source: Reuters

