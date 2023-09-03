Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea

Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 2, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring their first goal with Serge Aurier REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 2, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 2, 2023 Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 2, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 2, 2023 Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
03 Sep 2023 12:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Nottingham Forest substitute Anthony Elanga struck early in the second half to earn a 1-0 win at toothless Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Swede kept his cool to push the ball neatly past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the 48th minute after being put through by Taiwo Awoniyi following a Chelsea mix-up in midfield.

The hosts' expensively assembled side had most possession and spent much of the game buzzing around the Forest goal, passing in tight triangles or relying on surging runs from Raheem Sterling but failing to find the killer shot on goal.

Forest, whose three points mean they leapfrog Chelsea in the table, defended solidly as they kept Sterling and target man Nicolas Jackson, who sent a golden chance over the bar in the 82nd minute, tightly in check.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.