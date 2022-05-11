Logo
Forest Green unimpressed after Watford negotiate with Edwards 'behind our backs'
Forest Green unimpressed after Watford negotiate with Edwards 'behind our backs'

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - League Two - Forest Green Rovers v Harrogate Town - The New Lawn Stadium, Nailsworth, Britain - April 30, 2022 Forest Green Rovers' manager Rob Edwards applauds fans after the match Action Images/Paul Burrows

11 May 2022 10:14PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 10:14PM)
League Two club Forest Green Rovers confirmed the departure of head coach Rob Edwards on Wednesday after the fourth-tier side said the Englishman was approached by Watford without informing the club.

Roy Hodgson is set to leave his role as manager at Watford after failing to secure the club's Premier League status and British media reported they had approached Rovers boss Edwards, who helped the club gain promotion to League One this season.

"We're disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way - with negotiations taking place behind our backs," Rovers said in a statement.

"We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

"We thank Rob for all his work at FGR, forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well."

Reuters has contacted Watford for comment.

Watford, who have had three different managers this season, were relegated earlier this month and will finish the season in the bottom two along with Norwich City.

Source: Reuters

