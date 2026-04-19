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Forest pull clear of relegation with Gibbs-White hat-trick against Burnley
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Forest pull clear of relegation with Gibbs-White hat-trick against Burnley

Forest pull clear of relegation with Gibbs-White hat-trick against Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 19, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scores their third goal to complete a hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Forest pull clear of relegation with Gibbs-White hat-trick against Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 19, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Forest pull clear of relegation with Gibbs-White hat-trick against Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 19, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Forest pull clear of relegation with Gibbs-White hat-trick against Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 19, 2026 Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira applauds Morgan Gibbs-White as he is substituted off after scoring a hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Forest pull clear of relegation with Gibbs-White hat-trick against Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 19, 2026 Burnley's Jaidon Anthony in action with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Neco Williams REUTERS/Chris Radburn
19 Apr 2026 11:32PM
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NOTTINGHAM, England, April 19 : Morgan Gibbs-White scored a 15-minute hat-trick as Nottingham Forest came from a goal down to beat Burnley 4-1 and move five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday.

Forest, who began the day two points above 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, trailed to Zian Flemming's goal in stoppage time at the end of a dismal first half.

The hosts appeared flat after the exertions of reaching the Europa League semi-finals in midweek, but Gibbs-White seized the moment to inspire his side to a vital three points.

Gibbs-White equalised just past the hour mark with a neat finish and put Forest ahead seven minutes later with a ferocious volley past Martin Dubravka.

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He then met a Ryan Yates cross with a majestic header in the 77th minute to complete his first career hat-trick.

"Every game from now until the end of the season is going to be so important for us," Gibbs-White said. "Every game is a final. We will give everything from now until the end of the season. This is a massive step (towards survival)."

Igor Jesus completed the comeback win in the eighth minute of stoppage time with a composed finish after racing on to a through pass by Nicolas Dominguez.

Victory put 16th-placed Forest on 36 points from 33 games, with West Ham United, who are one spot above the drop zone, on 32 ahead of their Monday clash with Crystal Palace.

Tottenham have 31 points from 33 games.

Burnley have 20 points from 33 games and their relegation back to the Championship is all but sealed.

Source: Reuters
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