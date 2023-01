Forest pull clear of relegation zone with win over Leicester

NOTTINGHAM, England : A double from Brennan Johnson earned Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, pulling Steve Cooper's side five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes suffered an afternoon he would rather forget as he missed two golden chances in each half to give the visitors the lead.

Those misses proved costly as Johnson latched onto Morgan Gibbs-White's through ball before firing Forest into the lead in the 56th minute.

Johnson made sure of what could be a crucial win in Forest's survival bid late on with a fine finish, as the hosts made it back-to-back league wins to climb up the standings to 13th, above Leicester who have now lost four league games in a row.