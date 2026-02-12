Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

Feb 12 : Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after only 114 days in charge, with a goalless Premier League draw against bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his last match.

The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on a contract until the summer of 2027 but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach," Forest said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future."

Forest are 17th in the league, one place above the relegation zone.