Forest sign midfielder Schlager from Leipzig

July 23 : Nottingham Forest have signed Austria midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

• Schlager becomes the first signing under manager Oliver Glasner, reuniting with his compatriot after a successful spell together at VfL Wolfsburg.

• The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and serving as Leipzig's vice-captain.

• Schlager started all four games for Austria at the World Cup and has 55 caps for his country.

• "The club has big ambitions and so do I. I want to be back in European competitions and we have a good chance of achieving that. It is the best feeling to play international football during the week, and I want to experience that again," Schlager said in a statement.