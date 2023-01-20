Logo
Forest sign striker Wood on loan from Newcastle
Forest sign striker Wood on loan from Newcastle

Forest sign striker Wood on loan from Newcastle

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - January 7, 2023 Newcastle United's Chris Wood reacts Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

20 Jan 2023 10:50PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 10:50PM)
Nottingham Forest have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from fellow Premier League club Newcastle United on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent until the summer of 2024, they said on Friday.

Wood scored twice in 18 games this season for Newcastle, who are fourth in the Premier League on 38 points after 19 games. Promoted club Forest are 13th on 20 points.

"You can see the transition (at Forest) over the past 18 months and it's progressing in the right way. It's a project that's going in the right direction," said Wood, who has scored 33 goals in 70 games for New Zealand.

Wood scored 53 times in 165 appearances for Burnley before moving to Newcastle just over a year ago for a reported 25 million pounds ($30.85 million).

He has netted five times in 39 games for Newcastle.

($1 = 0.8104 pounds)

Source: Reuters

