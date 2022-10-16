Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League after loss to Wolves

LONDON: Leicester edged off the bottom of the Premier League despite drawing a blank in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday (Oct 15) as Nottingham Forest fell to the foot of the table after losing 1-0 at Wolves.

Fulham and Bournemouth remain in the top half of the table after sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Leicester's only league win this season was a 4-0 victory against Forest earlier this month but that proved to be a false dawn for the 2016 champions.

The Foxes, who have the leakiest defence in the division, were solid at the back on Saturday but failed to capitalise on their chances at the King Power.

"The players are fighting and running and giving everything," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on."

Leicester signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims in the closing hours of the transfer window to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana in their only significant piece of business.

However, a record 23 new arrivals has not helped Forest on their return to the top flight after 23 years.

Steve Cooper's men have taken just one point from their last seven games after losing out in a tale of two penalties at Molineux.

Ruben Neves scored from the spot to move managerless Wolves out of the bottom three before Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson's penalty at the other end.

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to six games under caretaker boss Gary O'Neil, but let a win slip away after leading twice at Fulham.

Dominic Solanke slotted home the opener from Philip Billing's cut-back after just two minutes.

Issa Diop levelled midway through the first half with a towering header from Andreas Pereira's corner, but Bournemouth retook the lead just seven minutes later when Solanke teed up Jefferson Lerma.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had been a doubt due to a foot injury, but Fulham's talisman made his mark from the penalty spot to salvage a point after he had been hauled down inside the area by Lerma.

Tottenham can move to within a point of the top of the table if they can extend their perfect home record to seven games this season against Everton later on Saturday.

The heavyweight clash of the weekend takes place on Sunday when champions Manchester City face Liverpool at Anfield.

Leaders Arsenal are also in action on Sunday away to Leeds.