Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Forest snatch 2-2 draw with Brentford after Jorgensen own goal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Forest snatch 2-2 draw with Brentford after Jorgensen own goal

Forest snatch 2-2 draw with Brentford after Jorgensen own goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Brentford - The City Ground, Notthingham, Britain - November 5, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their second goal with Brennan Johnson and Jesse Lingard REUTERS/David Klein
Forest snatch 2-2 draw with Brentford after Jorgensen own goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Brentford - The City Ground, Notthingham, Britain - November 5, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their first goal with Brennan Johnson and Emmanuel Dennis REUTERS/David Klein
06 Nov 2022 01:18AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 01:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

An own goal from Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday (Nov 5).

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punched away a cross from the right and Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White had his effort blocked before the ball ricocheted off Jorgensen and over the line, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.

Despite earning a crucial point, Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 10 points from 14 games while Brentford move up to 10th with 16 points.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute when Gibbs-White squeezed past three Brentford defenders and curled home an effort from the edge of the box for his first Forest goal.

Brentford were awarded a spot kick following a lengthy VAR check in the closing minutes of the first half when Yoanne Wissa went down after taking the ball around goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with Bryan Mbeumo coolly converting to level the score.

The visitors went ahead with 15 minutes remaining when Mathias Jensen sent a lofted through ball to Wissa and the forward lobbed Henderson with a cool finish, before Forest escaped with a point in the closing seconds.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.