Forest stun struggling Liverpool with 3-0 triumph at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England :Nottingham Forest stunned champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, claiming a 3-0 Premier League thrashing that dented the Reds' title ambitions in Forest's first back-to-back league wins at Liverpool's iconic ground in 62 years.

Goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed Forest's win to hand Arne Slot's men a shocking sixth defeat in their last seven league games. Liverpool plummeted to provisionally 11th in the table on 18 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Forest are 16th.

Murillo fired home from a corner that Liverpool failed to deal with in the 33rd minute. Liverpool argued that an offside Dan Ndoye was standing in goalkeeper Alisson's line of sight, but the goal stood.

Savona struck seconds after halftime when Neco Williams cut back the ball from the byline for the Italian to fire past Alisson. Forest sealed their victory in the 78th minute when Alisson made a terrific save of Omari Hutchinson's shot, but the ball fell to Gibbs-White who struck from the centre of the box.