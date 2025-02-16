Forest suffer top-four blow as Bassey seals Fulham victory

LONDON : Fulham put a dent in Nottingham Forest's Premier League top-four aspirations as defender Calvin Bassey's first goal of the season sealed a 2-1 home victory for the London club on Saturday.

Bassey's well-directed header in the 62nd minute left Forest empty-handed despite Chris Wood scoring his 18th league goal of the season for the visitors.

Emile Smith-Rowe headed in Adama Traore's cross to give Fulham an early lead at Craven Cottage but striker Wood levelled before halftime with a clinical finish.

Forest were unable to make much of an impression after Bassey's goal and a lively Fulham side could have added to their lead on several occasions.

While Forest remained in third place with 47 points from 25 games, Fulham are firmly in the hunt for European qualification, sitting in eighth spot with 39 points.