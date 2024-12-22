Forest win 2-0 to hand Brentford first home defeat of season

LONDON : Nottingham Forest will celebrate Christmas in the Premier League's top four after they handed Brentford their first home defeat of the season with an impressive 2-0 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Visitors Forest moved provisionally up to third with 31 points. Brentford were unbeaten at home in 10 games in all competitions, which included nine victories, but the loss leaves them 12th in the standings with 23 points.

Although Brentford dominated possession, Forest made their chances count and went ahead in the 38th minute when an unmarked Ola Aina connected with a Neco Williams cross to find the bottom corner.

Forest doubled their lead early in the second half when Anthony Elanga pounced on a defensive error to make it 2-0, before Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest kept the Bees at bay for the rest of the game to seal the three points.