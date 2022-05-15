Logo
Forest win at Sheffield United in semi-final first leg
Soccer Football - Championship - Semi Final - First Leg - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - May 14, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their second goal as Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Championship - Semi Final - First Leg - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - May 14, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Championship - Semi Final - First Leg - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - May 14, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates in action with Sheffield United's Enda Stevens Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Championship - Semi Final - First Leg - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - May 14, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall in action with Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
15 May 2022 01:18AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 01:18AM)
Nottingham Forest moved a step closer to the Championship playoff final by earning a 2-1 away win over Sheffield United on Saturday in the first leg of their semi-final.

Jack Colback put Steve Cooper's team in front in the 10th minute and Brennan Johnson extended the lead in the 71st.

Sheffield United pulled one back in stoppage time through Sander Berge to give them hope for the second leg.

Luton Town held Huddersfield Town to a 1-1 draw on Friday in the other semi-final first leg after Danel Sinani's early strike was cancelled out by Sonny Bradley.

The second legs will be held on May 16-17, with the winners meeting at Wembley on May 29 for a place in the Premier League.

Fulham and Bournemouth secured automatic promotion to the top flight.

Source: Reuters

