Forest's Awoniyi undergoes surgery after colliding with post: reports

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi underwent surgery for an abdominal injury on Monday after he clattered into a post during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City a day earlier, British media reports said.

Substitute Awoniyi rejoined the game after receiving treatment but was limping around for the last 10 minutes.

The club have yet to respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Britain.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed frustration over Awoniyi not being substituted, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo saying the Nigeria international was left on due to a misunderstanding between the coaching and medical departments.

Forest, a point behind fifth-placed Chelsea, visit West Ham United on Sunday.