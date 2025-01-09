Forest's Danilo back in squad after broken ankle

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo is set to return to their squad for the first time since suffering a broken ankle in August, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third round clash with Luton Town.

Brazilian Danilo, who fell awkwardly after colliding with Antoine Semenyo during a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, was rushed to hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch for several minutes.

"We all wish to see Danilo back on the pitch. He is going to be involved in the squad. He is not going to start, but we are delighted to have him back," Nuno told reporters on Thursday.

Forest, third in the Premier League, are on a six-match winning streak going into this weekend's match. They will continue their league campaign against leaders Liverpool on Tuesday.