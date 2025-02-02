Forest's Espirito Santo delighted with response in 7-0 Brighton rout

NOTTINGHAM, England : Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was thrilled with his team's wholehearted response after last weekend's humbling defeat as they ran roughshod over Brighton & Hove Albion in a 7-0 rout on Saturday and hoped they could push on from the win.

A week after a 5-0 loss to Bournemouth, Chris Wood bagged a hat-trick and Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams and Jota Silva also scored to consolidate third spot as they chase what would be their first Champions League qualification in 45 years.

"The response on the pitch from the players was beyond our expectations," a smiling Espirito Santo told the BBC.

"We were concerned, we wanted to put it right because last week wasn't good enough and they were aware of that and the response was great."

The Portuguese manager had high praise for the 33-year-old Wood, who has found the back of the net 17 times in the league this season, including seven in his last six games.

The New Zealander became the first Forest player to score a hat-trick at the City Ground since Nigel Clough in 1987.

"Amazing, amazing," Espirito Santo said. "More than anything, the way he works for the team, the way he helps. Three assists from Anthony (Elanga) also, so a hat-trick of assists. More delight."

Brighton, meanwhile, staggered to their worst loss since a 9-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 1958-59 season in the second tier.

"Bad performance, bad result, very disappointed," said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

"I want to see a reaction from the team, but we win together and we lose together so that's also a test for the individual characters and for the group, how we deal with it because games like this, they are bad but maybe it is a signal for us to show a reaction."

Hurzeler picked up his fifth yellow card in the league this season.

"When we look at the decisions today, they were really poor so I think being emotional is part of it," the German said. "I know the statistic, but in the end emotions are part of the game."