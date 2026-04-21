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Forest's Hudson-Odoi to miss rest of season after thigh surgery
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Forest's Hudson-Odoi to miss rest of season after thigh surgery

Forest's Hudson-Odoi to miss rest of season after thigh surgery

Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Play Off - Second Leg - Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 26, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo

21 Apr 2026 11:51PM
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April 21 : Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a thigh muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored six goals and four assists in 43 matches across all competitions this season, picked up the problem during Forest's Europa League quarter-final second-leg victory over Porto on Thursday.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered an injury to his right quadriceps muscle," the club said in a statement.

"Following further specialist consultation, the winger has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.

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"Callum is expected to return to full training during the pre-season period, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Forest are 16th in the Premier League with 36 points and five matches remaining. They are five points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the relegation zone.

Forest next visit 11th-placed Sunderland on Friday before hosting Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on April 30.

Source: Reuters
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