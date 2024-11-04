Logo
Forest's owner Marinakis' appeal over spitting misconduct dismissed

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Olympiacos v Fiorentina - Agia Sophia Stadium, Athens, Greece - May 30, 2024 Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League final REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

04 Nov 2024 11:56PM
An appeal board has dismissed Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' appeal on Monday in relation to misconduct which alleged him spitting towards match officials at their Premier League fixture against Fulham, the Football Association said.

The FA handed Marinakis a five-match stadium ban last month for improper behaviour during Forest's 1-0 home loss to Fulham on Sept. 28.

Marinakis appealed having been found guilty by a regulatory commission for spitting towards match officials around the tunnel area after fulltime.

The commission explained the reason for Marinakis' ban earlier, saying there was "no excuse" for such an "an egregious display of disrespectful behaviour" that could "fuel disrespect towards match officials".

Source: Reuters

