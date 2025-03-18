Forest's Wood open to playing club football in native New Zealand

Chris Wood has helped bring Nottingham Forest to the brink of Champions League football with 18 goals in an extraordinary Premier League season but the hulking hitman sees himself playing on a quieter stage in his native New Zealand.

Wood, who is contracted to Forest until at least the end of the 2026-27 season, has long-term plans to return to his home nation with English wife Emma for a year and hopes a stint playing club football might also be on the agenda.

"I've spoken to the wife about this, where we're definitely going to come back and live in New Zealand and be a part of New Zealand for a year, because I want to experience being back home," the 33-year-old told New Zealand news website Stuff.

"If that's to do with football at the same time, that'd be fantastic."

New Zealand have two professional clubs competing in the mainly Australian A-League - Wellington Phoenix and high-flying expansion team Auckland FC.

With 41 goals in 80 appearances for New Zealand, the country's most prolific goalscorer would likely be welcome at both.

Born and raised in Auckland, Wood was not leaning toward either side.

"I love both cities very much," he said.

"100 per cent I will sit on that fence and it's football at the end of the day. Anything can change."

Wood will look to lead New Zealand to victory against low-ranked Fiji in Wellington on Friday and secure a place in the final of Oceania qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The All Whites have been the dominant force in Oceania football since Australia moved to the Asian confederation in 2006 but have fallen short in intercontinental playoffs in their last three attempts to qualify for the World Cup.

The expanded 2026 tournament, however, means direct passage for Oceania's best team.

At 18, Wood was the youngest member of New Zealand's 2010 World Cup squad in South Africa, the nation's last appearance at the global showpiece.

Though exiting at the group stage, New Zealand won acclaim after drawing all three matches against Paraguay, Slovakia and Italy.

Wood said New Zealand could cause some problems for teams at the next World Cup and backed the team to get through the group stage if they make it to the tournament in North America.

"That will be the goal and the aim," he said.

"We're not going there just to be a number.

"That's what the last three years have been about, progressing to be able to be ready for this world stage."