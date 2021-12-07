Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Forget steps down as French Open and Paris Masters director
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Forget steps down as French Open and Paris Masters director

Forget steps down as French Open and Paris Masters director

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 25, 2018 Guy Forget during the celebrity challenge match REUTERS/Carl Recine

07 Dec 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 08:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Guy Forget is leaving his post as director of the French Open and Paris Masters tennis tournaments as his contract expires at the end of the year, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday.

Forget, 56, was named head of the Paris Masters in 2012, four years before taking the reins of the French Open, one of four Grand Slam tournaments.

"Guy Forget, whose contract expires on December 31, 2021, is stepping down as director of the French Open and the Rolex Paris Masters. His succession for the Paris Grand Slam will be announced in the coming days," the FFT said in a statement.

As a player, he helped France win the Davis Cup in 1991 and 1996 before retiring in 1997. He achieved a career best ranking of world number four in 1991.

He also led France to the Davis Cup title as team captain in 2001 and to the Fed Cup title in 2003.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us