Sport

Forgotten man Marsh drags Australia back into Ashes test with stunning century
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Marsh hits a four off the bowling of England's Moeen Ali Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2023 England's Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith, caught by England's Jonny Bairstow Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2023 England's Stuart Broad reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
06 Jul 2023 08:18PM (Updated: 06 Jul 2023 10:57PM)
LEEDS, England :Mitchell Marsh came in from the cold to hit a sensational century and drag Australia back into the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday, steering the tourists through to 240-5 at tea.

Key wickets for Stuart Broad at the start and end of the opening session had given England, who must win the third test to avoid Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare, the edge at lunch with the visitors labouring on 91-4.

Joe Root should have had Marsh caught just after the restart to put England firmly in control but that missed opportunity proved costly as the all-rounder upped the ante and piled on the runs in the afternoon session.

Marsh, playing in his first test since the final match of the 2019 Ashes series in place of the injured Cameron Green, hit boundary after boundary to storm to his third test hundred, all of which have come against England, from 102 balls.

Just as it appeared he would remain at the crease into the evening session, Zak Crawley held on to a catch to finally bring an end to Marsh's innings on 118 in the final over before tea.

With tensions still high from the controversial second test at Lord's that Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead, Broad got England fans off their seats when he dismissed opener David Warner for the 16th time in his test career in the first over.

Mark Wood, back in the side for the first time this series, then came on with a frightening display of pace bowling, with a 95 miles per hour thunderbolt taking Usman Khawaja's leg stump out of the ground.

Ollie Robinson then found an unsettled Marnus Labuschagne's edge, as the world's number three ranked batter departed having scored 21.

The key wicket of Steve Smith, edging through to wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow in his 100th test for Australia, really put England in command, but the afternoon session very much belonged to Australia thanks to forgotten man Marsh and a more steady unbeaten 39 from Travis Head.

Source: Reuters

