In-form Burns withdraws from WGC Match Play event
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 149th Open Championship - Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain - July 15, 2021 Sam Burns of the U.S. in action on the 1st tee during the first round REUTERS/Paul Childs

21 Mar 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 11:02PM)
World number 10 Sam Burns, fresh from securing the third PGA Tour victory of his career, said on Monday he had decided to withdraw from this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas.

Burns made the decision a day after successfully defending his Valspar Championship title in Palm Harbor, Florida, where he edged PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley on the second playoff hole.

"After three long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch ahead is best," the American said in a statement. "I appreciate the support and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

After three consecutive missed cuts from late January into February, Burns has been on an impressive run as he finished in a share of ninth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational followed by a share of 26th at The Players Championship.

In the final round at Palm Harbor, Burns carded a two-under-par 69 and holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole that secured the win and moved him to No. 10 in the world for the first time.

Burns is replaced in the field at Austin Country Club by Maverick McNealy.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

