In-form Inter make light work of Spezia to extend unbeaten run
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Spezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 1, 2021 Inter Milan players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Spezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 1, 2021 Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi in action with Spezia's Rey Manaj REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Spezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 1, 2021 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Spezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 1, 2021 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Spezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 1, 2021 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
02 Dec 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 03:48AM)
MILAN: Inter Milan cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Spezia at San Siro on Wednesday to go provisionally second in Serie A and stretch their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Roberto Gagliardini finished off a well-worked team move to put the Nerazzurri ahead at halftime, and Lautaro Martinez’s penalty after the break secured the three points.

It could have been more, with Joaquin Correa hitting the bar and Inter spurning several more chances, as Spezia coach Thiago Motta had a night to forget against the club he won the Treble with as a player.

Inter climbed to second place on 34 points, two clear of AC Milan in third and one behind leaders Napoli ahead of their games against Genoa and Sassuolo respectively later on Wednesday. Spezia are 17th with 11 points.

Source: Reuters

