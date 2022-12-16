Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former AC Milan and Bologna manager Mihajlovic dies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former AC Milan and Bologna manager Mihajlovic dies

Former AC Milan and Bologna manager Mihajlovic dies

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Napoli - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - January 17, 2022 Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

16 Dec 2022 10:51PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 10:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Sinisa Mihajlovic, who played for and coached numerous Italian Serie A teams, died on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Mihajlovic was sacked as manager of Serie A club Bologna in September after they failed to record a win in their first five league matches.

The Serbian had become Bologna manager for the second time in 2019 and had been in charge while battling a severe form of leukaemia.

His playing career included lengthy spells at Sampdoria and Lazio and he also managed Serbia.

"A great man, a great fighter, we will remember him as one of the best Serbian players ever to play in Italy," said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a tweet as tributes began to flood in from inside and outside the football world.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.