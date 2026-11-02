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Former Alcaraz coach Ferrero to join Shelton's team
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Former Alcaraz coach Ferrero to join Shelton's team

Former Alcaraz coach Ferrero to join Shelton's team

Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 11, 2025 Juan Carlos Ferrero, coach of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during his group stage match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

02 Nov 2026 11:48AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 11:51AM)
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Nov 2 : Juan Carlos Ferrero, who split with Carlos Alcaraz late last year, will join American Ben Shelton's coaching team ahead of the 2027 season, the former world number one said on Sunday.

• The Spaniard, who helped Alcaraz capture six major titles, will join Shelton's father Bryan in the 24-year-old's team.

• "Ben has extraordinary talent, power and character. I'm very happy to join Bryan and the team in this exciting new chapter," Ferrero said.

• Shelton won titles in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart and Montreal before reaching the US Open final this year.

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• The world number four is currently preparing for the Paris Masters and season-ending ATP Finals this month. He will begin working with Ferrero during the close season.

• "Juan Carlos is one of the great minds in tennis," Shelton said. "His experience of winning at the highest level and developing champions will be a huge asset to our team."

Source: Reuters
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