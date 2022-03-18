Logo
Former All Black Guildford sentenced for defrauding grandfather, friend
FILE PHOTO: All Blacks' Zac Guildford (L) makes a break near teammate Ben Franks during their rugby test match against Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/File Photo

18 Mar 2022 02:32PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 02:32PM)
MELBOURNE : Former New Zealand rugby international Zac Guildford has been sentenced to nine months’ home detention for two separate fraud charges involving family and a friend.

The troubled 33-year-old appeared in the Masterton District Court on Friday after he admitted stealing NZ$41,500 ($28,600) from his grandfather via online banking and to another charge of defrauding a friend of NZ$60,000 in May to feed a gambling addiction, New Zealand media reported.

"What's serious about this is it is offending against someone who's vulnerable," Judge Noel Sainsbury said in comments published by news website Stuff.

"It was a gross breach of trust and the impact of the offending will ripple through the family for a long time."

He was also sentenced on Friday for driving while his license was suspended last August.

His lawyer Fionnuala Kelly said he was remorseful for his actions.

"Zac’s very pleased that this has been completed. The outcome being one of a community-based sentence is appropriate," Kelly said.

"He definitely recognises the harms that his addictions and his behaviour have caused both his family, the victims and the wider community."

Once one of New Zealand's brightest rugby prospects, Guildford was capped 10 times for the All Blacks from 2009-12 and won a gold medal for the nation in rugby sevens at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

But he battled alcohol, gambling and mental health problems throughout his professional career.

Last year, he was sentenced to two years of intensive supervision by a Hamilton court for punching a woman in the face.

($1 = 1.4505 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

