Former All Blacks assistant McLeod named Wallabies defence coach

MELBOURNE, March 23 : Former All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod has been named Wallabies defence coach under incoming boss Les Kiss, Rugby Australia said on Monday.

The 53-year-old will join the Wallabies ahead of their test against Japan on August 8 which will be Kiss's first in charge after current head coach Joe Schmidt steps aside.

"I am very excited to return to international rugby, especially to join up with Les and the team to build on the foundations that have been put in place," McLeod said in a statement.

"There is a lot of excitement building within Rugby Australia and I am really committed to doing my part."

McLeod was part of the All Blacks staff at the last two World Cups, working under Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

Australia have recruited heavily from across the Tasman Sea in recent years, with Schmidt bringing in fellow New Zealanders Mike Cron and Tom Donnelly to handle the Wallabies' set-piece.

Australian Laurie Fisher, who joined Schmidt's staff in 2024, will move into a consultancy role to maintain continuity within Australia's high performance system ahead of next year's World Cup on home soil, RA added.